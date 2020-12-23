OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter.

OSW traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 6,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,364. The company has a market cap of $797.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

