Oppenheimer Comments on SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $19.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $368.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $372.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

