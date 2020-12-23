Oppenheimer Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.