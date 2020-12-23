Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $790.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.10 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,049. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.