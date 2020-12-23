ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $255.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 15,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $532.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

