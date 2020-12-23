Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,652,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

