Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.