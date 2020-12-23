Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $375,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,515 shares of company stock worth $2,328,436 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

