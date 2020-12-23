Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $541,573.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,863 shares of company stock valued at $568,269. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

