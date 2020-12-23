Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $5.30. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $842.27 million, a P/E ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

