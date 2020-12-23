Penske Automotive Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

PAG stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

