PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 120,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 67,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

