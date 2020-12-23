Piper Sandler Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

