Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

