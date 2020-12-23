Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $805.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 266,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

