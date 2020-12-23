Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

COF opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

