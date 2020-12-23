Piper Sandler Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.66. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.