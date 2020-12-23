Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $4.88 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00021019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and approximately $636.76 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00698642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013522 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,027,254,265 coins and its circulating supply is 893,231,157 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

