PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.68

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 607796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 195.66 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.