Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.09

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 83190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $509.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.60.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

