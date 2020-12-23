Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

