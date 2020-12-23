PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

