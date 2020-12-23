Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,016 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in International Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 278.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 124.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 152.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IBOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.