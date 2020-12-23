Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,122,842 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,122,842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SLM by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

