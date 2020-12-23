Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.92. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

