Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million.

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $248,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

