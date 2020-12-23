Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 1,026 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 133.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.