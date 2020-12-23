QChi Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $17,679.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QChi has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

