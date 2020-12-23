QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.74 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

