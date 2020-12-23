Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.76 million and $17,831.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014175 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001732 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028761 BTC.

