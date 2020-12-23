Quiztok Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $1.57 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.