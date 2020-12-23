Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares were down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 1,574,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 847,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,200,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,764 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Quotient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after buying an additional 1,660,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 672,475 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Quotient by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quotient by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 215,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.