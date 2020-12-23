Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares were down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 1,574,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 847,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,200,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,764 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Quotient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after buying an additional 1,660,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 672,475 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Quotient by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quotient by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 215,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

