Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

