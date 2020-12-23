Rapidz (RPZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $972,371.74

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $972,371.74 and approximately $24,923.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

