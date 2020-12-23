(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.46

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $36.50. (RDS.B) shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 2,459,538 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on RDS.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get (RDS.B) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

About (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.