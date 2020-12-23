RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.14

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.14 and last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 5020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

