Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 20,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 31,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property that covers a total area of 1,234 hectares, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares that is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property covering an area of 192 hectares in the III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

