Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) (ASX:RDC) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.72.
About Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX)
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.