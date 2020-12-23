Refereum (RFR) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

