Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.46.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

