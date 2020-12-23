Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 2,118,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 767,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

