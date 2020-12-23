Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 2,118,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 767,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

