Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 2,118,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 767,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
