Ripio Credit Network Trading 18% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $274,486.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

