Ritocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,829.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $93,723.82 and approximately $5,829.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00684639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00371834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00103648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,527,962,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,962,009 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

