Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $57.11. Approximately 881,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 455,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

