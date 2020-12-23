Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.51

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.51 and traded as high as $40.24. Rollins shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 1,585,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

