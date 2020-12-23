Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM.AX) (ASX:RSM) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM.AX) (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$21.91.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.