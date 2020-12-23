Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

