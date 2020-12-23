Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

