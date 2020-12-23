Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading Down 8.9%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $15.70. 664,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 191,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

